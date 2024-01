Sharp questions asked to Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain, do they really fight with each other for the show? The couple reacted

Salman Khan's controversial show Bigg Boss 17 is in the news these days. 6 contestants of the show have entered the finale week. Munawar Faruqui, Abhishek Kumar, Manaara Chopra, Arun, Ankita Lokhande, and Vicky Jain. There is very little time left for Salman Khan's show Bigg Boss 17 to end, some time ago the media had entered the house with their sharp questions. Everyone questioned the contestants and tried to know their opinion. In such a situation, the media talked to Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain about their ongoing fight in the show. It was asked in the press conference whether their fight was scripted? On which the couple has given their opinion. There is less than 1 week left for the show to end and all eyes are on the winner of the show. From common man to stars, everyone has started telling their top 3 contestants. For more information please watch the video.