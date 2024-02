Bigg Boss 17 fame Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain snapped together on the sets of Dance Deewane 4.

There are some contestants of Salman Khan's show Bigg Boss 17 who were continuously in the headlines since the beginning of the show. One of them is Bigg Boss's popular couple Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain. Ankita and Vicky were recently spotted on the sets of Dance Deewane. Ankita Lokhande was seen in a white saree, while Vicky Jain was also seen in a white saree. Looked smart. Both of them have clicked many pictures with each other. Not only this, Ankita Lokhande's mother has also been spotted. Let us tell you that both of them were often in the news due to their fights in the show. Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain were one of the most liked contestants of the show. Not only these two but many other contestants of Bigg Boss 17 have recently been spotted on the sets of Dance Deewane 4. Many actors including Abhishek Kumar, and Mannara Chopra have been spotted on the sets recently. Let us tell you that the friendship between Vicky Jain and Mannara Chopra inside the house has also created a lot of discussion. For more information, please watch the video.