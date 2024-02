Bigg Boss 17 most popular couple Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain snapped at the airport together.

Bigg Boss 17's famous couple Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain started making headlines as soon as Salman Khan's show started. Both were often seen fighting in the house. The show may be over but there are some contestants of the show who are constantly in the news. Recently both of them were spotted at the airport. Ankita's mother also came to drop Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain to the airport. Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain were seen in very stylish avatars at the airport. Let us tell you that Ankita Lokhande is a well-known name on TV. The actress got a different identity from the show Pavitra Rishta. The actress often remains in the headlines due to her personal and professional relationships. For more information please watch the video.