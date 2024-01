Some contestants of Salman Khan's show have been in the headlines since the beginning of the season. Ankita Lokhande and ...

Some contestants of Salman Khan's show have been in the headlines since the beginning of the season. Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain are often seen fighting. Not only this, Isha Malviya's life has also been seen getting complicated in the house. Recently, in the promo, Isha was once again seen fighting with her ex-boyfriend Abhishek Kumar. Amidst their fight, Samarth was seen increasing contestant Abhishek's anger further. In such a situation, Abhishek is seen slapping Samarth in anger. Well, recently eliminated Anurag Dobhal has reacted on this issue and supported Abhishek. Not only this, many other people are standing in support of Abhishek. For more information please watch the video.