With 'Bigg Boss 17' the reality TV show is back for a new season. Over the years, the show has grown into a national hit, with millions of viewers each year and a solid place in popular culture. In the latest episode Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav along with Manisha Rani made a rocking entry to the show. Something extraordinary is planned for this weekend ka war. Elvish Yadav and Manisha Rani, contestants of Bigg Bioss OTT 2, will both perform and talk with the show's host, Salman Khan. The people competing in 'Bigg Boss 17' are Navid Sole, Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma, Abhishek Kumar, Isha Malviya, Rinku Dhawan, Arun Mashettey, Sunny Arya, Firoza Khan, Soniya Bansal, and Mannara Chopra. 'Bigg Boss Season 17' premiered on October 15. It airs exclusively on Colors every Monday through Friday at 10:00 p.m. and every Saturday and Sunday at 9:00 p.m., with a LIVE feed on JioCinema available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.