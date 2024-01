These days, Abhishek Singh is in the news from Salman Khan's controversial show Bigg Boss 17. Ever since Abhishek slapped ...

These days, Abhishek Singh is in the news from Salman Khan's controversial show Bigg Boss 17. Ever since Abhishek slapped Samarth, people are continuously discussing this issue and along with the common man, stars are also seen supporting Abhishek. Bigg Boss contestant Anurag Dobhal was also seen in support of Abhishek Kumar. Well, recently there have been spots with Bharti Singh. Anurag also praised Bharti and answered the paps' questions. Anurag has also discussed about contestant Abhishek Kumar and has commented on the future winner of Bigg Boss. Let us tell you that Anurag has recently been evicted from his house. For more information, please watch the video.