In the highly anticipated episode of Bigg Boss 17, the evicted contestant Khanzaadi opens up about her extraordinary bond with Abhishek Kumar, leaving viewers intrigued and captivated. With emotions running high, Khanzaadi shares heartfelt moments and sheds light on the depth of their connection. During her candid conversation, Khanzaadi reveals the ups and downs they experienced together inside the Bigg Boss house. From late-night conversations to supporting each other through challenges, their bond grew stronger with each passing day. The audience is taken on a rollercoaster ride of emotions as Khanzaadi reminisces about the laughter, tears, and unforgettable memories they shared. The special bond between Khanzaadi and Abhishek Kumar has become the talk of the town, sparking intense discussions and debates among Bigg Boss fans. Viewers are eager to witness the genuine connection that blossomed amidst the chaos and drama of the reality show. Watch the video to know more.