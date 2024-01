Bigg Boss 17: Isha Malviya reveals all the drama behind the explosive clash between Abhishek Kumar and Samarth Jurel

Evicted contestant Isha Malviya spilled all the deets. It seems like tensions were running high in the house, and the clash between Abhishek and Samarth escalated into a full-blown feud.

Isha revealed that there were underlying personal issues between Abhishek and Samarth as well. As tensions rose, the atmosphere in the house became more and more intense. It reached a breaking point when Abhishek and Samarth had a massive confrontation, exchanging heated words and even getting physical. The incident shook the entire house and left everyone shocked. Bigg Boss 17 has been filled with drama, emotions, and unexpected twists. It's been a rollercoaster ride for the contestants and the viewers alike. With each passing episode, the stakes get higher and the tensions continue to escalate. Who knows what other surprises await us in this season of Bigg Boss?