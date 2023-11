In a shocking turn of events in Bigg Boss 17 last night, Navid Sole got eliminated. The housemates had to ...

In a shocking turn of events in Bigg Boss 17 last night, Navid Sole got eliminated. The housemates had to choose a name for elimination. The Dimag team had nominated Jigna Vohra, Rinku Dhawan and Navid Sole for elimination. Next, the Dum team had to select one name. They picked Navid who was eliminated from the house. And now, Navid has talked about Abhishek Kumar, Samarth Jurel and more. Navid feels if he had stayed a lot inside the house of Bigg Boss 17, something would have definitely happened between him and Abhishek. Navid feels Abhishek is a very pure-hearted person. He gushed over Abhishek proposing to him. He says their bond was unbreakable. He added that he would love to meet Abhishek again and confessed that he absolutely loves him. When asked if it could have been platonic, Navid doesn't agree and says, he felt there was something special between them.