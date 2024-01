Bigg Boss is one of the most liked shows in India. The show always remains in the headlines for its ...

Bigg Boss is one of the most liked shows in India. The show always remains in the headlines for its contestants. Recently 2 contestants have been eliminated from the show. Neil Bhatt and Rinku Dhawan have left the show. In such a situation, a recent interview of Rinku Dhawan has surfaced in which she has talked about the house members and her unfair eviction. He has also discussed the relationship between Manara Chopra and Munawar Faruqui. Not only this, he also predicted who can become the winner of Bigg Boss 17. Not only did Rinku Dhawan call her eviction unfair but she also shared many other things related to the house. For more information please watch the video