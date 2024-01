After Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiya entertained the contestants, 'Bigg Boss' announced Samarth Jurel's eviction. As Samarth aka Chintu was ...

After Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiya entertained the contestants, ‘Bigg Boss’ announced Samarth Jurel’s eviction. As Samarth aka Chintu was evicted, he hugged Abhishek as well, and the latter said to him, 'Sorry.' Evicted contestant Samarth Jurel recently opened up about his equation with Abhishek Kumar. He admitted that he made some mistakes and had a wrong approach towards Abhishek during his time in the house. In a recent episode of Bigg Boss, the show’s host openly addressed Samarth as Isha Malviya’s boyfriend, intensifying the ongoing speculation regarding their relationship. Since his arrival on Bigg Boss 17, Samarth Jurel has not only displayed his charisma but has also placed his personal life under the spotlight. His romantic involvement with Isha Malviya has riveted audiences and played a pivotal role in elevating the drama and intrigue within the Bigg Boss house. Watch the video to know more.