Bigg Boss 17 is getting all the attention and the recent incident in the show has left everyone shocked. In the show Abhishek Kumar had an ugly fight with co-contestant Sunny Arya aka Tehelka. The fight began between Isha Malviya and Arun Mahashettey but Abhishek got involved to support the former. Sunny also got involved in the fight to support his BFF Arun. The fight went on and Sunny Aryaa aka Tehelka held Abhishek's collar and pushed him. Sunny asserts that Abhishek's provocation is on another level, and he was just defending his brotherly friend Arun Mahashetty. "Main bahut time se control karke baitha tha. Yeh har baat mein Arun ko target karta tha, and Arun mere bhai jaisa hai. I'm blessed to have someone like him. So, mera outburst tha Arun ko bachane ke liye. Main andar se pareshaan tha, mera gussa photo gaya. (I was controlling myself for a long time. Abhishek was targeting Arun, and I consider him as my brother. So my outburst was to protect Arun. I was pissed and I burst out)."