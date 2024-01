Prepare be amazed as Bigg Boss 17 ex-contestant Neil Bhatt opens up about Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande, giving us ...

Prepare be amazed as Bigg Boss 17 ex-contestant Neil Bhatt opens up about Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande, giving us an inside look into their lives. But that's not all! Neil also takes us on a journey through his own experiences, sharing his highs and lows within the Bigg Boss house. In this candid conversation, Neil doesn't hold back. He reveals shocking details about Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande, shedding light on their personalities and their interactions with other contestants. It's a revelation that will leave you wanting more. But Neil's journey doesn't stop there. He takes us on a rollercoaster ride, sharing intimate moments and exposing the true colors of some of his fellow contestants. Brace yourself for unexpected twists and turns as Neil spills the tea on what really went down behind the scenes. Through his words, Neil gives us a glimpse into the challenges he faced, the friendships he formed, and the lessons he learned during his time on Bigg Boss 17. It's a captivating journey that will keep you hooked from start to finish.