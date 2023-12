Bigg Boss 17 Exclusive: Aishwarya Sharma has claimed that her eviction by Isha Malviya from Bigg Boss 17 was unfair. Check out the video.

Bigg Boss 17: Aishwarya Sharma was the recent contestant who was eliminated from the controversial reality show. However, her eviction did have a major twist as she was eliminated not on the basis of audience or housemate's votes. Isha Malviya who is the current captain of the house had the power to eliminate one nominated contestant and she choose Aishwarya.

Bigg Boss informed Isha that she needed to evict the contestant based on who had broken the maximum rules of the house. Out of all the nominated contestants, Anurag Dobhal was the one who had broken the maximum rules. Isha first took Anurag’s name. However, when Bigg Boss again asked for a confirmation, she changed her answer to Aishwarya Sharma. Isha boldly stated that as she doesn’t like Aishwarya, she decided to remove her from the house.

In an exclusive conversation with Bollywood Life, Aishwarya Sharma opened up about her eviction where the actress looks clearly disappointed. She said Isha just removed her personal grudge by eliminating her. The actress stated that her eviction was totally unfair as she was the one who has broken minimum rules. The GHKPM actress mentioned how she feels her journey of Bigg Boss 17 is incomplete. Check out the video below.