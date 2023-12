Bigg Boss 17 Exclusive: Aishwarya Sharma shared being unnecessarily targeted by Isha Malviya and Ankita Lokhande. She also stated that Isha has selfish motives behind befriending Ankita.

BiggBoss 17: Aishwarya Sharma was the recent contestant who was eliminated from the controversial reality show. However, her eviction did have a major twist as she was eliminated not on the basis of audience or housemate's votes. Isha Malviya who is the current captain of the house had the power to eliminate one nominated contestant and she choose Aishwarya.

During her stint in the house Aishwarya Sharma was called out for her arrogant and rude nature towards husband Neil Bhatt. She also used to have frequent fights with fellow contestant Ankita Lokahnde. Both Ankita and Aishwarya would often insult and imitate each other. In an exclusive conversation with Bollywoodlife.com, Aishwarya shared being unnecessarily targeted by Isha Malviya and Ankita Lokhande. She also stated that Isha has selfish motives behind befriending Ankita.