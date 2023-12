Bigg Boss 17: Get ready for an exclusive reveal! Aishwarya Sharma shared the name of the only contestant she genuinely connected with. Stay tuned to find out who it is!

Aishwarya Sharma's elimination from Bigg Boss 17 came as a shock to many of her fans. Aishwarya had a tumultuous journey on the show, with frequent allegations of rude behaviour towards her husband, Neil Bhatt. However, Aishwarya herself remained confident and authentic throughout the show. She found it challenging to connect with people in the house, as she felt that nobody was genuine and was only concerned about playing games.

Nonetheless, Aishwarya formed a solid and genuine bond with fellow contestant Rinku Dhawan, whom she admired for being very clear with her opinions, just like her. Aishwarya said, "Rinku ji doesn't talk behind your back. She has no filter, just like me. If she dislikes a person, she is clear about it. I think, in the entire house, I only managed to connect with her." Despite her difficulties and challenges, Aishwarya remained confident and authentic, which impressed her fans and followers.