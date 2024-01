Bigg Boss 17 finalist Arun Mashettey has opened up about being called an undeserving contestant in the top five. He also spoke about Munawar Faruqui's win.

Munawar Faruqui has won Bigg Boss 17. The show ended on January 28. Abhishek Kumar emerged as the first runner up while Mannara Chopra was the second runner up. Ankita Lokhande secured the fourth place in the show. Arun Mashettey ended off in fifth place. Arun's entry in the finals was a big surprise for everyone. However, everyone has always called him undeserving and have said that he came up to top five by luck. Now, Arun spoke to BollywoodLife exclusively and reacted to being called undeserving. He also spoke about Munawar Faruqui's win and about his best friend, Sunny Aryaa aka Tehelka bhai. He shared that he was not called a woman cheater or a woman beater and he came out with dignity.