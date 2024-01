Bigg Boss 17 Exclusive: Find out why Neil Bhatt feels real-life couples should participate in the controversial reality show. Check out the video.

Neil Bhatt was recently evicted from Bigg Boss 17. Prior to his eviction, his wife Aishwarya Sharma was eliminated from the same show. In one of her post-elimination interviews, Aishwarya stated that she does not think that real-life couples should participate together in a controversial reality show like Bigg Boss. Aishwarya recently spoke about how couples are judged more when they enter the Bigg Boss house together, and how the show's format can potentially damage their relationship. However, her husband Neil Bhatt has a different opinion. In an exclusive conversation with Bollywoodlife.com, Neil revealed that he believes real-life partners should definitely go to the Bigg Boss house together. According to Neil, it's important for every couple to figure out how they behave and handle each other when they spend 24/7 in each other's company. Check out the full video above.