Bigg Boss 17 Exclusive: Has Aishwarya Sharma regretted her decision to participate with her husband Neil Bhatt? Check out the video below.

Bigg Boss 17: Aishwarya Sharma was the recent contestant who was eliminated from the controversial reality show. However, her eviction did have a major twist as she was eliminated not on the basis of audience or housemate's votes. Isha Malviya who is the current captain of the house had the power to eliminate one nominated contestant and she choose Aishwarya.

During her stint in the house Aishwarya Sharma was called out for her arrogant and rude nature towards husband Neil Bhatt. Neil would often come across as a calm and mature personality while Aishwarya was often seen being rude and violent on many occasions. She was eventually called out by host Salman Khan and was asked to improve her behaviour. Many felt that because she is very quick with reactions and Neil is conscious in nature, she is coming out in a negative manner. A lot of their own fandom stated that the duo should have not come together in this season.

In an exclusive conversation with Bollywood Life, Aishwarya Sharma opened about if she too feels that participating with husband Neil Bhatt in Bigg Boss 17 worked against her. Check out the video below.