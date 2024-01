Abhishek Kumar emerged as the first runner up of Bigg Boss 17. He has now revealed if he will be doing Rohit Shetty's Khatron Ke Khiladi 14.

Bigg Boss 17 has ended now. Munawar Faruqui won the show. Udaariyaan star Abhishek Kumar emerged as the first runner up of the show. Mannara Chopra is the second runner up while Ankita Lokhande secured the fourth place in the show. Arun Mashettey finished off in the fifth place. Abhishek Kumar had a tough journey in the show. His aggressive nature got him in trouble many times. During his stay in the Bigg Boss 17 house, it was revealed that he went through depression after break up with Isha Malviya. He is also claustrophobic but all this was made fun of in the show. During the finale week of Bigg Boss 17, Rohit Shetty had entered the show. He had asked Abhishek to do Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. Hence, BollywoodLife spoke to Abhishek exclusively and asked if he is doing Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. Abhishek shared he cannot comment on it. Abhishek also spoke about being called a woman beater. Check out the above video to know more.