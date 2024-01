Bigg Boss 17 finalist Mannara Chopra has shared her excitement on being the second runner up of the show. She also spoke about her friendship with Munawar Faruqui.

Bigg Boss 17 ended on January 28. Munawar Faruqui won the Salman Khan hosted show. Abhishek Kumar and Mannara Chopra emerged as the first and the second runner up respectively. Ankita Lokhande secured the fourth place while Arun Mashettey got the fifth place. Mannara Chopra has been one of the most talked about contestant of the show. She has been known for her expressions, fights and her friendships. Mannara's friendship with Munawar has been the talk of the town. They began as friends but towards the end, their friendship went through a lot of tough phases. Speaking to BollywoodLife exclusively, Mannara reveals if she will continue her friendship with Munawar. She also spoke about Ankita Lokhande's insecurities and expressed her happiness on being the second runner up of the show. Check out the above video for more.