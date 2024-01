Bigg Boss 17 Exclusive: Neil Bhatt declares why he and his wife, Aishwarya Sharma, can never be on good terms with Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain. Check out the video above.

Bigg Boss 17: Neil Bhatt was recently evicted from the controversial reality show. His eviction came as a surprise to many of his ardent fans as he was always considered to be in the top five finalists. During his stint in the reality show, Neil Bhatt and his wife Aishwarya Sharma had frequent fights with the couple Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain. While everyone thought that Neil and Aishwarya would bond extremely well with Vicky and Ankita since they knew each other before entering the house, both the real-life couples were at loggerheads. Vicky often made fun of Neil and Aishwarya's marriage which irked the GHKPM couple.

In an exclusive conversation with Bollywoodlife.com, Neil Bhatt revealed that he can never forgive or forget whatever Ankita and Vicky did to him and his wife, Aishwarya Sharma. Neil states that while he does have the maturity to let bygones be bygones, his equation with Ankita and Vicky has been damaged beyond repair. The GHKPM actor states that he understands that fights are bound to happen in the format of Bigg Boss 17, he however has issues with Vicky and Ankita creating unnecessary tension just to grab the limelight. Check out the explosive interview where Neil Bhatt reveals why he can never be on good terms with Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain.