Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui opened up about how he plans to move forward after Ayesha Khan controversy. He also spoke about his Bigg Boss 17 win.

Bigg Boss 17 ended on January 28. Munawar Faruqui won the show and it was his birthday on the same day. Abhishek Kumar emerged as the first runner-up of the show. Mannara Chopra was the second runner-up of Bigg Boss 17. Ankita Lokhande and Arun Mashettey secured the fourth and fifth place respectively. Munawar Faruqui had a journey full of ups and downs in the show. The entry of Ayesha Khan in the show made things difficult for Munawar. She accused him of two-timing with her and Nazila Sitaishi and also said that there were many other women involved. Munawar also has a son and BollywoodLife spoke to the Bigg Boss 17 winner about how he plans to move forward in life after this controversy. Munawar said that he will keep working and winning hearts. He also spoke about his friendship with Ankita Lokhande, Mannara Chopra and more. Check out the above video to know more.