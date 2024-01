In a recent episode of Bigg Boss 17, a fierce fight was seen between Munawar Faruqui and Ayesha Khan. Ayesha ...

In a recent episode of Bigg Boss 17, a fierce fight was seen between Munawar Faruqui and Ayesha Khan. Ayesha Khan has shared many things related to Munawar Faruqui's personal life. At present, many things related to Munawar Faruqui are going viral on social media. The show is nearing its end and people are predicting the winner of Bigg Boss. Faizan Ansari has given full support to Munawar Faruqui in a recent interview and has also said that he will lift the Bigg Boss trophy. Well, not only this, he has also shared a lot of things about Anurag Dobhal. This video of Faizan Ansari is going viral. For more information please watch the video.