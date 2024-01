Tehelka, Samarth Jurel, and the entire squad came together for an epic celebration that had everyone talking.

The party was filled with laughter, music, and non-stop dancing. From jaw-dropping performances to hilarious moments, it was a night to remember. As the night went on, the excitement reached a whole new level when someone captured a video of the squad having the time of their lives. The video quickly went viral, spreading like wildfire on social media platforms. Fans couldn't get enough of the electrifying atmosphere and the incredible bond between Tehelka, Samarth Jurel, and the rest of the gang. In the video, you could see them dancing their hearts out, singing along to their favorite tunes, and sharing heartfelt moments of joy and laughter. It was a true reflection of the amazing chemistry and camaraderie they developed during their time on Bigg Boss 17.