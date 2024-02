Despite the challenges, Arun formed strong connections with his fellow housemates and left a lasting impression on viewers with his charm and wit.

Arun shared how he embraced the challenges, formed strong bonds with fellow contestants, and navigated the twists and turns of the reality TV game. From hilarious moments to emotional breakthroughs, he left no stone unturned in entertaining the audience. With his infectious energy and witty personality, Arun became a fan favorite, captivating viewers with his unique charm. In a recent interview, he candidly shared that he felt he wasn't given much importance on the show. Despite this, Arun remained upbeat and took it in stride, saying "Show mai halke mai liya mujhe" (I took it lightly on the show). While he may not have received as much screen time as some of the other contestants, Arun made the most of his moments, bringing his unique personality and entertaining the audience whenever he could. Despite the challenges, he formed strong connections with his fellow housemates and left a lasting impression on viewers with his charm and wit. Watch the video to know more.