Bigg Boss 17 is over but there are some contestants of the show who are continuously in the headlines. One of them is Munawar Faruqui and Ayesha Khan. After the end of Bigg Boss, both of them were seen at the same party many times. Ayesha Khan was also spotted at a party held last night. Ayesha was seen in a white shirt and leather pants. This look of the actress was quite simple. Let us tell you that Ayesha Khan posed fiercely for the paps. Not only this, but the paps also tried to tease her by calling her 'Munna', on which the actress was seen looking back. Let us tell you that after the entry of Ayesha Khan, the journey inside Munawar Faruqui's house was full of ups and downs.

As soon as Ayesha Khan entered the Bigg Boss house, she revealed many secrets related to Munawar Faruqui's personal life. After this people got to see a very emotional phase of Munawar Faruqui. For more information please watch the video.