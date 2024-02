Bigg Boss 17 fame Ayesha Khan attends the party in style, she turns heads in her black outfit. Watch the video to know more.

Ayesha Khan, who gained fame from her stint in Bigg Boss 17, recently made headlines when she refused to talk about Munawar Faruqui. A video capturing this moment went viral on social media, creating quite a buzz among fans and followers. In the video, Ayesha Khan can be seen gracefully handling the situation as she politely declines to comment on Munawar Faruqui, a controversial figure. Her refusal to discuss the matter showcases her professionalism and her ability to navigate sensitive topics with grace. While the reasons behind her decision remain unclear, it's evident that Ayesha Khan is focused on maintaining a positive image and steering clear of unnecessary controversies. Her actions in the video have garnered praise from fans who appreciate her maturity and discretion. As the video continues to circulate online, it has sparked discussions and debates among viewers. Ayesha Khan's refusal to talk about Munawar Faruqui serves as a reminder of the importance of respecting boundaries and choosing one's words wisely in the public eye.