Isha Malviya addresses rumours about her working with her ex-boyfriend Abhishek Kumar, watch the video to know more.

Isha Malviya and Abhishek Kumar are both actors in the Tv industry. Isha Malviya is known for her roles in various movies and TV shows. She has showcased her talent and versatility through her performances. Abhishek Kumar, on the other hand, has also made a mark in the industry with his acting skills. After Bigg Boss 17 there are many speculations that the ex couple would work together in some music video, watch the video to know what Isha Malviya has to say about it.