Bigg Boss 17 fame Khanzaadi shared her journey on the show and gave some insights into her upcoming projects. Watch the video to know more.

Khanzaad Exclusive: With her vibrant personality and eye-catching posts, she has gained a dedicated fan base. Firoza Khan is a rapper, singer and songwriter, and she describes herself on Instagram as a 'wild heart and gypsy soul'. She paved her way to the second season of MTV Hustle, India's first rap competition, with her consistent efforts and tenacity.

Bigg Boss 17 fame, recently shared her journey on the show and gave some insights into her upcoming projects in an interview. Being a part of such a popular reality show can open doors to exciting opportunities in the entertainment industry. Let’s see what’s life has in store for Khanzaadi aka Firoza Khan.