Khanzaadi continues to receive love and success in her journey post-Bigg Boss 17, watch the video to know more.

Khanzaadi is a popular social media personality who has gained quite a following online. She is known for her engaging content, including fashion and lifestyle posts. Firoza Khan, her real name, has captivated her audience with her unique style and creative content. Her posts often showcase her love for fashion, beauty, and travel. Khanzaadi has managed to create a strong online presence and has become an inspiration for many. With her vibrant personality and eye-catching posts, she has gained a dedicated fan base. Firoza Khan is a rapper, singer and songwriter, and she describes herself on Instagram as a 'wild heart and gypsy soul'. She paved her way to the second season of MTV Hustle, India's first rap competition, with her consistent efforts and tenacity. Watch the video to know more.