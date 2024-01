Mannnara Chopra is a talented actress and she is receiving all the love from her fans after doing Bigg Boss 17.

Mannara Chopra is an Indian actress who has primarily worked in Telugu and Hindi films. She made her acting debut in the Telugu film industry with the movie "Prema Geema Jantha Nai" in 2014. Mannara, also known as Barbie Handa, comes from a family with a Bollywood background, as she is the cousin of popular actresses Priyanka Chopra, Parineeti Chopra, and Meera Chopra. When asked if she feels that she reached the top three because of Munawar, she said, "I didn't reach here with anyone's help. I also played the game, and during the 'Weekend Ka Vaar' episode, I was mostly given favourable feedback. When I was incorrect, I was told, and Salman Khan helped me. I played the game honestly, and as a result, I reached here." Watch the video to know more.