During their holiday, Neil and Aishwarya took some time off to relax and rejuvenate. Whether they were exploring exotic locations or simply enjoying each other's company, their bond only grew stronger. And now, as they make their comeback, fans are eagerly waiting to see them on screen again. Neil Bhatt, who gained fame from Bigg Boss 17, and Aishwarya Sharma make a truly captivating pair. Their on-screen chemistry has won the hearts of many, and it seems like their off-screen romance is equally enchanting. The way they support and complement each other is truly inspiring. Netizens can't help but shower them with love and affection, calling them a 'Romantic jodi'. With their return, we can expect more incredible performances and captivating moments from this talented couple. Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma continue to win hearts with their on-screen presence and off-screen charm.