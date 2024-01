Let's keep our eyes glued to the screen, enjoy the thrilling moments, and see who emerges as the winner of Bigg Boss 17

It's always an exciting time when the finale of a popular reality show like Bigg Boss approaches. Now, let's talk about the predictions made by Abdu Rozik, Rahul Vaidya, and Disha Parmar. It's interesting to hear their thoughts on who they think might take home the coveted title. Munawar Faruqui, Ankita Lokhande, and Abhishek Kumar are the contestants mentioned in the prediction. Each of them brings their own unique personality and strengths to the show. Munawar Faruqui is known for his wit and humor, while Ankita Lokhande has showcased her talent and versatility as an actress. Abhishek Kumar, on the other hand, has made an impact with his charm and presence.