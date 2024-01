The Bigg Boss 17 finale has got fans buzzing with excitement. Many are eagerly speculating about the winner, and Ankita ...

The Bigg Boss 17 finale has got fans buzzing with excitement. Many are eagerly speculating about the winner, and Ankita Lokhande's name has been making quite the rounds. Fans have been showing immense support for her, and there's a lot of chatter about her potentially taking home the crown. Ankita Lokhande, known for her incredible talent and charismatic presence, has garnered a strong fan base throughout her journey on the show. Her performances, strategic gameplay, and genuine nature have won the hearts of many viewers. As a result, fans have been expressing their belief that she could emerge as the winner of Bigg Boss 17. Exciting times lie ahead, and it's fascinating to see the anticipation building up among fans. The recent episode saw Vicky Jain's journey coming to an end as he got evicted from the show just five days ahead of the grand finale. With Vicky's elimination Munawar Faruqui, Ankita Lokhande, Abhishek Kumar, Mannara Chopra and Arun Mashetty become the Top 5 finalists.