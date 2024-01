Isha Malviya and Samarth Jurel's energy and talent were off the charts, and they had everyone in awe. Watch the video to know more.

Isha Malviya and Samarth Jurel totally rocked the stage with their mind-blowing Bollywood-style performance right before the Bigg Boss 17 Finale. It was an absolute showstopper. They brought the house down with their electrifying dance moves, infectious energy, and incredible chemistry. The audience was left in awe as they flawlessly grooved to the beats and mesmerized everyone with their captivating performance. The way they owned the stage was simply phenomenal! Isha and Samarth truly proved why they are the stars of the show. Their talent, dedication, and passion were on full display, leaving everyone eagerly waiting for the grand finale.