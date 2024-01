Salman Khan's show Bigg Boss 17 was in the headlines since its beginning. Recently, Ankita Lokhande's husband Vicky Jain has ...

Salman Khan's show Bigg Boss 17 was in the headlines since its beginning. Recently, Ankita Lokhande's husband Vicky Jain has been evicted from the show. Recently there were spots where he spoke openly about the contestants. He has also talked a lot about Munawar Faruqui and when asked, he also told who can become the winner of Bigg Boss 17. Vicky Jain has also talked about Ankita Lokhande's image clean after the press conference episode inside the Bigg Boss 17 house. Let us tell you that Vicky Jain has created a distinct identity for himself from the show and has been liked a lot by the people. For more information please watch the video.