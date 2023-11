Orry was recently seen in Salman Khan's show Bigg Boss 17 and people liked him a lot. Finally Orry has ...

Orry was recently seen in Salman Khan's show Bigg Boss 17 and people liked him a lot. Finally Orry has come out of the house and as soon as he came, he gave an explosive video. Orhan Awatramani, the socialite and BFF of star kids, works as a Special Project Manager at Reliance Industries Limited. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Fine Arts and Communication Design from Parsons School of DesignAfter meeting everyone in the house, he talked about his favorite contestant. He has talked a lot about Ankita Lokhande's gestures inside the house. Not only this, he also told who according to him is the contestant who can win the show. Let us tell you that every day something new is seen in the show and some members of the house are constantly in the headlines. New twists are being introduced in the show every day.Sometimes new contestants have been brought to the show as guests and sometimes family members of the housemates are being invited. Makers are doing something new every day to raise the TRP. For more information please watch the video.