Salman Khan is back as the host, and this time it's all about the battle between singles and couples. Drama, romance, and intense competition await in the Bigg Boss house.Recently the Bigg Boss Ott 2 winner Elvish Yadav dropped a hint about participating in BB17 as well. Even Abhishek Malhan issued a clarification on entering the Bigg Boss house once again. Some celebs have confirmed their participation on the show, while some names are being speculated. Online buzz suggests that the makers are planning to bring seniors inside the house, BollywoodLife is here with an exclusive scoop. Not seniors but celebrity mentors will join the contestants every week. The senior format was a huge hit back in Bigg Boss 14. Hina Khan, Gauahar Khan and late Sidharth Shukla had joined the show to guide the housemates. But to break the tone and bring something fresh, the makers are trying something new. Watch the video to know more.