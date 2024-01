Evicted contestant Isha Malviya talks about her clashes with Mannara Chopra, says 'Vo har ladki ke bare mai galat bolti hai', watch the video to know more.

Isha Malviya also shared how she is not regretful about calling Mannara Chopra a 'bar dancer' as the actor too had hit below the belt on many occasions. She added that it's amusing how no one raises questions about Mannara's behaviour, but just once, when she lost her cool, everyone called her out. Isha Malviya opened up about her clashes with Mannara Chopra. She expressed that Mannara tends to speak negatively about every girl. Bigg Boss 17 has been filled with drama, emotions, and unexpected twists. It's been a rollercoaster ride for the contestants and the viewers alike. With each passing episode, the stakes get higher and the tensions continue to escalate. Who knows what other surprises await us in this season of Bigg Boss? Watch the video to know more.