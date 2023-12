Bollywood actor Salman Khan is celebrating his birthday today and his fans are leaving no stone unturned to make this ...

Bollywood actor Salman Khan is celebrating his birthday today and his fans are leaving no stone unturned to make this special occasion even more special. Fans have gathered outside the actor's house since morning. In such a situation, Bigg Boss contestants are also not behind in congratulating him. Recently, Bigg Boss contestant Isha Malviya has wished Bhaijaan in a very special way. Let us tell you that not only Isha, many Bollywood stars have congratulated Salman Khan on his birthday. Not only this, fans had gathered outside Bhaijaan's house for a long time to get a glimpse of him. Salman Khan came to the balcony to thank him. For more information please watch the video.