Isha Malviya and Samarth Jurel are the adorable lovebirds from Bigg Boss 17, a popular reality TV show. Isha Malviya is a talented and beautiful contestant who won hearts with her charm and personality on the show. She is known for her bubbly nature and infectious smile. Samarth Jurel, on the other hand, is a dashing and charismatic contestant who captured the attention of viewers with his wit and charm. Together, they formed a strong bond and their relationship blossomed during their time in the Bigg Boss house. Their chemistry and love story have been the talk of the town, and fans have been eagerly waiting to see them together outside the show. It's wonderful to see them making their first public appearance as a couple, setting some major couple goals for everyone.