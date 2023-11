Salman Khan's show Bigg Boss 17 always remains in the news. From common man to celebrities, everyone follows this show ...

Salman Khan's show Bigg Boss 17 always remains in the news. From common man to celebrities, everyone follows this show and also talks about it. Recently Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Manisha Rani was spotted on the sets of Bigg Boss. Where he was asked some questions related to the show. When asked, the actress also revealed the name of her favorite contestant. Not only this, he has also expressed his opinion about the spat going on inside the house between popular TV actresses Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain. Let us tell you that Manisha Rani's name comes among the most liked celebrities in Bigg Boss house. For more information please watch the video.