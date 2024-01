Bigg Boss 17 has finally ended and the show has got its winner. The trophy of the show has been ...

Bigg Boss 17 has finally ended and the show has got its winner. The trophy of the show has been lifted by Munawar Faruqui and the runner-up of the show has been Abhishek Kumar. If we talk about the second runner-up of the show, then Mannara Chopra was the top 3 contestant of the show. Recently the actress has been spotted where she is seen talking about the other contestants of the house. Mannara Chopra also talked about Munawar Faruqui. Not only this, when asked, she was also asked whether she is still in touch with Ankita Lokhande or not. Let us tell you that Mannara Chopra has created her own identity with the show Bigg Boss 17. For more information please watch the video.