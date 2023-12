Something new is constantly seen happening in Salman Khan's controversial show Bigg Boss 17. Fights and nominations have become an ...

Something new is constantly seen happening in Salman Khan's controversial show Bigg Boss 17. Fights and nominations have become an important part of the house. The new promo for the show has arrived. In the promo, contestants Mannara and Munawar are seen fighting with each other. While Mannara is continuously trying to talk to Munawar, although he ignores her. Not only this, Munawar was also seen angrily telling her to get lost. Let us tell you that this incident is common in the house. Sometimes for the task and sometimes for some other reason, contestants have been seen fighting with each other in every season. Good bonds have been seen many times in Bigg Boss and rifts have also been seen many times. Let us tell you that this is not the first time that someone's fight in the show has made headlines. Even before this, Ankita and Vicky's fight has become a topic of discussion. For more information please watch the video