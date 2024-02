Munawar Faruqui, Isha Malviya, Mannara Chopra and others posed for the cameras, showcasing their unique personalities and style.

Bigg Boss 17 has been creating quite a buzz, and recently, some of the contestants got together for a fun photoshoot with the paparazzi. Munawar Faruqui, Isha Malviya, Mannara Chopra, and others posed for the cameras, showcasing their unique personalities and style. Munawar Faruqui, known for his witty humor, brought his charm to the shoot, while Isha Malviya, with her infectious smile, added a touch of bubbly energy. Mannara Chopra, the talented actress, exuded elegance and grace in front of the paparazzi. These photoshoots give fans a glimpse into their lives after the show. Watch the video to know more.