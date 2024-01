A lot of emotional atmosphere can be seen in Bigg Boss 17 these days. Actually, recently there was a family ...

A lot of emotional atmosphere can be seen in Bigg Boss 17 these days. Actually, recently there was a family week in the house where all the contestants including Ankita Lokhande, Munnavar Faruqui, Vicky Jain met their families. In such a situation, Vicky Jain's mother was seen explaining things to Ankita Lokhande and their argument went viral. This click was going viral on social media and people were having different reactions to it. In such a situation, the evicted contestants of the show Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma were spotted. Actor Neil Bhatt was asked about the behavior of Ankita Lokhande's mother-in-law towards him, on which he gave his opinion. Not only this, he has also given his point regarding the incident between Munawar Faruqui and Ayesha Khan. For more information please watch the video.