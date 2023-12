Actress Poonam Pandey, who made her own identity with Kangana Ranaut's popular show Lock Up, has made her own identity ...

Actress Poonam Pandey, who made her own identity with Kangana Ranaut's popular show Lock Up, has made her own identity in the recent past. The actress often remains in the headlines due to her personal and professional life. Recently, the actress was spotted at an event where she expressed her opinion about the game going on inside the house of Bigg Boss contestant Munawar Faruqui. The actress has fully supported Munawar Faruqui and told people her point of view. The actress was spotted in a saree at the event, in which her look was a sight to behold. Many big stars were present at the event including Poonam Pandey. Let us tell you that season 17 of Bigg Boss is continuously in the headlines and every day some new blast is seen in the show. For more information please watch the video.