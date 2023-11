There is going to be a lot of chaos in this Weekend Ka Vaar of Salman Khan's reality show Bigg ...

There is going to be a lot of chaos in this Weekend Ka Vaar of Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 17.There will be eviction of one contestant in the third week of Weekend Ka Vaar, but before that Salman Khan will vent his anger on many contestants.In Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman will mention every ruckus that happened throughout the week. Meanwhile, Bhaijaan is also going to raise the issue of Abhishek Kumar and Khanjadi.This week, Abhishek was seen constantly flirting with Khanjadi, mentioning which Salman Khan will tell something to Abhishek, due to which he will directly clash with Arun Srikanth Mashetti.The makers of Bigg Boss 17 have shared a promo of Weekend Ka Vaara, in which Abhishek and Arun are seen fighting. It can be seen in the promo that Salman Khan reveals to the contestants that Khanzadi had once complained about Abhishek to Arun.Khanzadi had told him that she felt uncomfortable with Abhishek. On hearing this from Salman, Abhishek Kumar gets angry and starts fighting with Arun.