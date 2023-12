That heated fight between Abhishek Kumar and Isha Malviya had everyone in the house completely shocked. The tension had been ...

That heated fight between Abhishek Kumar and Isha Malviya had everyone in the house completely shocked. The tension had been brewing for a while, with both of them constantly getting into verbal arguments. But in this promo, things escalated to a whole new level. It was like a volcano of emotions erupted, and sparks flew as their clash turned physical. The other housemates couldn't believe their eyes. The latest episode of Bigg Boss 17 saw a major fight breaking out between Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain as usual. Munawar Faruqui and Mannara Chopra sorted things up, Sana Raees Khan enjoying her rest day and not doing any duty in the house. We also saw Munawar supporting Sana in her game and more. And get ready for another action-packed Bigg Boss 17 episode as Isha Malviya and Abhishek Kumar come to blows. Watch the video to know more.